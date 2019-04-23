15-year-old arrested for attempted murder following Eastbourne motorcyclist stabbing is released on bail

A 15-year-old boy from Brighton arrested on suspicion of attempted murder yesterday has been bailed.

Police said he was arrested in Polegate yesterday afternoon on suspicion of attempted murder following an alleged stabbing incident on Saturday.

The child, from Brighton, was also arrested on suspicion of driving with no licence, driving with no insurance, failing to stop after a road traffic collision, and aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

He has been released on conditional bail until May 19 while investigations continue, police said.

The arrest came after a 23-year-old motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a car earlier this weekend.

Emergency services - including the air ambulance - attended Larkspur Drive in Shinewater about 6pm on Saturday.

Police said the man suffered serious injuries including a stab wound.

The man was flown to hospital in Brighton and was reported to be in a stable and not life-threatening condition, police confirmed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact police on 101 or report online.