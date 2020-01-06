13 arrests in Eastbourne over the weekend

Thirteen people were arrested in Eastbourne over the weekend.

Offences included burglary, assault, and breach of the peace, in a busy first weekend of the New Year for Eastbourne officers.

Picture: Habibur Rahman

Eastbourne police shared the figures on its social media page, saying the arrests were made between Friday evening (January 3) to Sunday (January 5).

Other offences included criminal damage, ABH (actual bodily harm), common assault, possession of drugs, drunk and disorderly, and drink driving.