12 people arrested in Eastbourne

12 people were arrested in Eastbourne over the weekend. Photo by Steve Robards
Police made 12 arrests in Eastbourne over the weekend.

It was a busy few days for officers as a number of people were arrested on suspicion of a variety of offences from Friday (July 26) through to Sunday (July 27).

These included harassment, theft, assault, drink driving, actual bodily harm (ABH), possession of a weapon, possession of an imitation firearm, and being drunk and disorderly.

Eastbourne Police revealed the information on its Twitter page @EastbournePol – but gave no further details.

