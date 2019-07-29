12 people arrested in Eastbourne

Police made 12 arrests in Eastbourne over the weekend.
It was a busy few days for officers as a number of people were arrested on suspicion of a variety of offences from Friday (July 26) through to Sunday (July 27).
These included harassment, theft, assault, drink driving, actual bodily harm (ABH), possession of a weapon, possession of an imitation firearm, and being drunk and disorderly.
Eastbourne Police revealed the information on its Twitter page @EastbournePol – but gave no further details.
Read more: Police called to man ‘wielding a gun’ in Eastbourne
Teenagers arrested after Hailsham fire
Police want to speak to this man after a woman was sexually assaulted in Eastbourne