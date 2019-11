Crime scene investigators have set up a tent in an Eastbourne road this afternoon (Friday).

Police were joined by forensics teams at the scene in Ashford Square next to the railway lines.

Photo by Della Bentham SUS-191115-144202001

Officers on scene would not confirm any further information.

Sussex Police have been contacted.

This is a breaking news story, further information will be provided as soon as it is possible.

Read also: The shops and restaurants which have closed in Eastbourne