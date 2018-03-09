CRIME: Police round-up of burglaries in Eastbourne

A property in Dursley Road was broken into some time between 9.30pm on Thursday March 1 and 6.45am on Friday March 2.

A bicycle was taken from the garden and the house keys were taken (ref: 0173 02/03).

On Sunday (March 4) a property was broken into on Kingfisher Drive. The front door had been forced open and a coat had been taken (ref: 0134 05/03).

On Monday morning (March 5), a property on Hyde Gardens was broken into. It is unknown what was taken (ref: 0315 05/03).

On the same day, a house was broken into on Howletts Close. A Sky remote and gold plate Rotary watch has been taken (ref: 0299 06/03).

Between 9.30am and 3pm on Tuesday (March 6), a property was broken into on Foxglove Road. (ref: 0739 06/03).

On Wednesday (March 7), it was reported to police that there was an attempted break to a garage on Spring Close (ref: 0603 07/03).

A house in Meads Road was broken into on Thursday (March 8) between 9.10am and 2.30pm. Items that were taken include two passports, credit cards, a wallet and change (ref: 0770 08/03).

Also on Thursday, between 11.30am and 16.45pm, a house was broken into on Willow Walk. Police do not know what was taken (ref: 0821 08/03).

And four men pretending to be from the Water Board forced their way into a house in Bradford Street on Thursday. “It is currently unknown what was taken,” said police. (ref: 0898 08/03).

On Friday (March 9), it was reported to police that two garages were broken into on Swallow Close. (ref: 0153 09/03).