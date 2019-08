Two fire engines were called to an Eastbourne Road at 3.30pm after a fire broke out inside a house.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) confirmed there was a small fire in an oven and firefighters used a CO2 extinguisher to put out flames in Park Avenue.

An eye witness at the scene said they saw breathing apparatus and a generator used by the fire services.

According to the ESFRS it was accidental and there are no reports of injuries.

