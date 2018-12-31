Crews sent to ‘high rise fire’ in Eastbourne

Emergency services were sent to a blaze in a high rise building in Eastbourne on Sunday evening (December 30).
Four fire engines rushed to the building in Midway Quay, Sovereign Harbour, at 7.35pm.
According to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, a fire had broken out in an extractor fan in one of the flats in Orvis Court – but it was out on arrival.
Two patients were assessed and one taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital, said SECAmb.
Fire crews conducted a home safety visit.
Photos by Dan Jessup.