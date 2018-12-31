Crews sent to ‘high rise fire’ in Eastbourne

Emergency services were sent to a blaze in a high rise building in Eastbourne on Sunday evening (December 30).

Four fire engines rushed to the building in Midway Quay, Sovereign Harbour, at 7.35pm.

A fire engine on scene in Midway Quay, Sovereign Harbour

According to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, a fire had broken out in an extractor fan in one of the flats in Orvis Court – but it was out on arrival.

Two patients were assessed and one taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital, said SECAmb.

Fire crews conducted a home safety visit.

Photos by Dan Jessup.