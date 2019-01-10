Crews called to Pevensey car blaze and fire fear in Eastbourne home

Firefighters were called to a suspected fire in an Eastbourne home and a car which had burst into flames in Pevensey last night (January 9).

Crews from Eastbourne were called to a home in Etchingham Road at about 6pm following reports of a smell of burning and fire alarm sounding, said East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS).

It was discovered the burning had emanated from a grill pan left unattended.

Crews used a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the property of smoke.

Then, at about 9.15pm, crews from Pevensey rushed to Sluice Lane after reports of a car fire.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the flames, said ESFRS.