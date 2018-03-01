Crews called to major blaze in Eastbourne home

Firefighters were called to a major blaze in an Eastbourne home last night (Wednesday).

Crews from Eastbourne, Pevensey, Hailsham and Lewes rushed to Ditchling Close at around 11.50pm, where a huge fire had spread through the whole property.

Dan Jessup

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters used four breathing apparatus, four main jets and 1 in 7 foam to extinguish the flames. Sussex Police and SECAMB were also called to the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries. Police are returning today to investigate.

Photos by Dan Jessup.