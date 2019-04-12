Cream tea at Eastbourne’s Hydro Hotel for Motor Neurone Disease

A cream tea concert was held at Eastbourne’s Hydro Hotel in aid of Motor Neurone Disease on April 7.

This is the seventh year the Hydro Hotel has supported this charity.

A great time was had by all as the talented group performed songs by Novello, Cole Porter, Lloyd Webber and Rodgers and Hammerstein.

The star of the show was the talented Gethin Budden, who is 10 years old and played both a solo on his trumpet and a piano piece.

The show was organised by Moira Raines (soprano), assisted by Frankie Lulham (accompanist) and singers Rob Kennedy, Jackie Nisbett, Lyn Petit, David Clifford.