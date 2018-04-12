Crackdown on parking problems with Eastbourne cabs

The problem of taxis parking illegally on the corner of a town centre road is being monitored by the authorities.

Pictures have emerged of licensed cars parking up in Arlington Road because the taxi rank in Old Orchard Road is full have been sent to the council and NSL, which employs parking wardens in Eastbourne on behalf of East Sussex County Council.

Taxi congestion SUS-181204-095136001

Residents and passers-by say the Hackney Carriages are parking on double yellow lines and in doctors’ parking bays.

One said, “Eastbourne Borough Council officials were monitoring the problem but unfortunately the situation is at its worse late afternoon and evening. Other road users cannot see clearly when arriving at this junction and so the horns start blaring.”

A spokesperson at Eastbourne council said, “We are aware of the problems being caused by taxis parking illegally at this junction.

“We have made the taxi trade aware of the parking issues in this location and we’re also liaising with them and NSL, the team that enforces parking restrictions in the town.”