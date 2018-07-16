Cow rescues and van blazes make busy weekend for Eastbourne firefighters

Vehicle fires, collisions, and cow rescuing were among the many callouts for Eastbourne firefighters over the weekend.

Early this morning (Monday) crews were called to the vehicle which had burst into flames in Command Road at around 2.30am.

Eastbourne firefighters used 1 in 7 foam and one breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire, said East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS).

On Sunday (July 15), crews attended a fire in the open on Whitley road at around 6.30pm.

They used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Meanwhile, at the same time firefighters were also being sent to a two-vehicle collision in St Phillips Avenue, said ESFRS.

Crews assisted Sussex Police with casualties and made the scene safe.

Earlier on Sunday, Eastbourne and Uckfield crews worked together to rescue a cow which had become stranded in a river in Lower Dicker.

It was returned safely to its owner after the incident at around 11.30am.

While on Saturday night (July 14), firefighters were sent to put out a bin fire in Gorringe Road, Eastbourne at about 10pm.

ESFRS said crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

