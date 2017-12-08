Court listings from the Eastbourne area

These are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, from November 28 -30.

November 28:

Louis Jacqemai, 19, of Plumpton Close. Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at the Hammonds Drive Custody Centre, Eastbourne, on November 3.

He was sentenced to ten weeks in a detention centre and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

November 29:

Ionut Marinescu, 32, of Elgin Road, Ilford, Surrey, pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth £465 from Morrisons at Hargreaves Road, Eastbourne, on October 28.

The court made a community order and fined him £100.

November 30:

Luke Davies, 37, of Faversham Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order by phoning and texting.

The offence took place at Eastbourne between October 11 and 14.

The court made a community order and fined him £50. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Christopher Grinstead, 42, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her.

The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 12.

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of her duty on the same date.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work.

John Larkin, 31, of Chapel Park Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour.

The offence took place at Langney Road, Eastbourne, on August 21.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody whilst on bail on September 7 and to assaulting a woman by beating her at Eastbourne on August 26.

He was sentenced to a total of 17 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of the serious nature of the offence.

Jamie Dalziel, 25, of Oak Tree Lane, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Victoria Drive, Eastbourne on October 3.

He was also found guilty of damaging the front wing and door of a vehicle belonging to the victim.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation and £300 in prosecution costs.

James Ahari, 28, of De La Warr Parade, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Lower Dicker, Hailsham, on February 5.

He was found guilty of causing damage to the driver’s door of a white Mercedes vehicle at Lower Dicker on the same date.

He was also found guilty of damaging a Hyundai vehicle at Lower Dicker on February 5 and of driving a Ford Focus on the A22 dual carriageway at Lower Dicker on February 5 without reasonable consideration for other people using the road.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for one year.

The court also made a community order and ordered him to pay £3,689.60 in compensation and £620 in prosecution costs.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.