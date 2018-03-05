COURT: Latest Eastbourne court results

These are the results for Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for February 5-26.

February 5:

Donald Turner, 53, of Old Orchard Road, Eastbourne, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 prosecution costs after dropping a cigarette outside Hastings railway station and leaving it there on July 5 last year. The verdict was proved in his absence.

February 19:

A 14-year-old Eastbourne boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of Malibu, worth £15, from Waitrose at Eastbourne on September 15 last year. He was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £15 compensation.

February 21:

Robert George, 32, of Phoenix Close, Leeds, indicated a plea of guilty to touching a woman over 16 who did not consent. The offence took place at Hooe, near Pevensey, on March 3 last year. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Sophie Bourassa-Dalton, 19, of Roseberry Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing £681.62 to a Ford Fiesta car. The offence took place at Eastbourne on December 5. She was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £681.62 in compensation.

February 26:

Alan Saulsbury, 67, of Priory Heights, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Rover vehicle on Motcombe Lane, Eastbourne, on November 19, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 54 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £120 with £150 prosecution costs and banned from driving for 14 month