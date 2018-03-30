COURT: Eastbourne Magistrates Court results

These are the results for Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for March 20 - 26

March 20:

Paul Bradbury, 55, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Heathfield between September 1 and October 31 last year. He pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Heathfield on January 21. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison suspended for two years. The court made a community order with a requirement of 250 hours of unpaid work. The court made a restraining order not to contact the victim and ordered him to pay £775 in prosecution costs and £100 compensation for the assault. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that it involved a vulnerable victim and to act as a deterrent.

March 21:

Toni Young, 31, of Etchingham Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol and jewellery worth £30 from Sainsburys at Eastbourne on February 28. She was fined £50 and the court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

March 26:

A 16-year-old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon - a knuckle-duster - in a public place. The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 28 last year. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. He was remanded on unconditional bail until April 24 for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

A 17-year-old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to obstructing police officers in the execution of their duty. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 12. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel.