County News: TV celeb Katie Price wins MP’s support over online bullying

Model turned businesswoman Katie Price has won the backing of Arundel and South Downs MP Nick Herbert in a campaign to make online bullying a crime.

TV celeb Katie, who lives near Dial Post, took her campaign against trolling to Parliament yesterday. She spoke out after telling of social media abuse aimed at her disabled teenage son Harvey.

She said things posted about Harvey had been ‘absolutely atrocious.’ He could not defend himself, she said, but she would do it for him.

Calling for online abuse to be made a criminal offence, she said: “Like me or loathe me, I am here to protect others.”

She said how proud she was of Harvey, who has complex disabilities, and hoped that their experience would bring about a change in the law.

A number of MPs, including Nick Herbert, later voiced their support for Katie’s campaign. Mr Herbert met Katie and her mother Amy at the House of Commons and sat behind them as Katie addressed MPs.

Speaking later of his support for the reality TV star and his opposition to the ‘horrible bullying’, Mr Herbert said: “Social media has transformed our society and politics, and can be a force for good, but it cannot be allowed to be a platform for hate.”

He said the Government had also announced a Law Commission review of legislation relating to offensive online communications.

And in a message on Twitter, Mr Herbert added: “I met my constituent @KatiePrice again today at @HouseofCommons to support her campaign to tackle online abuse. Action is needed. I’m sure there will be strong support for a debate on this issue.”

In a separate television appearance this week, reality TV star Katie came in for some light-hearted criticism over her luxury home near Dial Post when it was featured on the television series Through The Keyhole.

Cameras at Katie’s country mansion showed scenes inside and outside the property while presenter Keith Lemon gave clues to a TV guest panel over whose home it was.

Viewers saw a spacious kitchen, glittery furniture and what Keith Lemon described as ‘a jungle of a wardrobe.’

Outside he complained of a smell of horse manure and described Katie’s outdoor swimming pool as a ‘swamp.’

Katie later told the panel: “Just give me two more weeks because we are having it renovated. It will look completely different.”

She said she had not tidied up before the TV cameras arrived. “I didn’t clear up anything. I just thought let them film it.”