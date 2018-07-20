COUNTY NEWS: Prince Charles gives evidence at child sex abuse inquiry

The Prince of Wales was today (Friday, July 20) due to give evidence at the child sex abuse inquiry into the handling of allegations made against disgraced ex-bishop Peter Ball.

A written statement from Prince Charles would be read out at the inquiry.

Ball, 86, who has boasted of being a confidant of The Prince, was jailed in October 2015.

The former Bishop of Lewes had sexually abused 18 young men over three decades.

He was released in February last year after serving half his sentence behind bars.

The inquiry is examining how the Church of England handled allegations of sexual abuse and has previously focused on the Diocese of Chichester - where Ball and several other convicted paedophile priests once officiated.

The inquiry said it will investigate ‘whether there were inappropriate attempts by people of prominence to interfere in the criminal justice process after he was first accused of child sexual offences’.