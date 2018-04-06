COUNTY NEWS: Family’s emotional video appeal for missing woman to come home

The family of a Sussex woman who has been missing for a month have made an emotional plea for her safe return.

Georgina Gharasallah’s mother, Andrea, was joined by her younger sisters, Arij and Sonya, in a direct appeal to their missing family member.

Police say Georgina, 30, was last seen in Worthing on the morning of March 7 wearing a grey jacket with a fur-lined hood.

She is described as white, 5ft 2ins, with shoulder-length dark hair, often worn in a top knot, and has a Monroe-style piercing above her left lip.

Police say Georgina has ‘Arabian features’ and speaks Arabic among friends.

It is believed she may still be around Worthing or she could have travelled to Brighton.

If you see Georgina, call 999 immediately. If you have information on her whereabouts or have seen her, report it online or call 101 quoting reference 603 of 17/03.