County Cricket returns to Eastbourne

County Cricket is coming back to Eastbourne this summer.

Sussex Sharks will be playing county champions Essex Eagles in the 50-over Royal London One Day Cup at The Saffrons on Sunday, June 3.

It’s the second year that Sussex has played at the Saffrons, following a 17-year absence, and Eastbourne Cricket Club Chairman, Ian Fletcher-Price, is delighted.

He said: “The success of last year’s event has cemented this in the fixtures calendar. Events like this can only happen with the help of local businesses and the local council, and I’m pleased to say that we are once more seeing great support again.

“Five hundred business leaders have signed up, making the corporate seating area a virtual sell-out. We have general seating for over 5,000 and it should be a truly fantastic day.

“Sussex Sharks have played the Eagles numerous times over the years and they are always exciting matches. The Eagles are expected to bring 500 supporters with them and I’m sure it will be a great event.”

Around 4,000 spectators enjoyed last year’s match at the Saffrons between Sussex and Gloucestershire, with the visitors taking top honours.

More than 50 friends of Eastbourne Cricket Club turned out to help on the day, serving about 1,500 pints of beer to thirsty spectators.

The club is investing £15,000 at the end of this season to re-lay and level the main part of the square. This will further improve the playing surface to provide more pace in the wicket and ensure The Saffrons can expect to host first- class cricket for many years to come.

Tickets are available from the Sussex County Cricket Club website. Visit https://www.sussexcricket.co.uk/