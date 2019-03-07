Councillor quits over ‘bullying’

A Lib Dem councillor has resigned from the Eastbourne party and says complaints about bullying within the organisation have not been resolved.

Margaret Robinson will remain on the council but as an independent councillor.

Announcing her decision to quit the party on Wednesday evening, Mrs Robinson, a former deputy mayor said, “I have made the difficult decision to resign because of bullying within the party. I can’t stand by and see elderly, disabled and myself being bullied and do nothing. It has been truly shocking.

“It was not an easy decision to make but it was bullying and interference of the selection process for elections and it has not been nice. I am making a stand against the bully.”

Eastbourne Lib Dem leader David Tutt said Mrs Robinson had made a complaint about another party member and following an investigation locally, an apology was issued to her. He said Mrs Robinson was not happy with the outcome and the issue was elevated to a regional level which upheld the local party’s decision – prompting her resignation.

Mrs Robinson was on the council for four years from 2007 and elected again in 2015.