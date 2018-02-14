Council tax to rise for Eastbourne residents

Council tax is set to rise for Eastbourne residents.

The borough council’s cabinet last night (Tuesday) agreed to recommend a rise of 12p a week, which will bring the bill of a band D property to £239.67 for the year 2018/2019.

This represents 13 per cent of the total council tax bill with the remaining 74 per cent going to East Sussex County Council, nine per cent to the Police and five per cent to the Fire Authority.

Councillor Gill Mattock, portfolio holder for financial services, said, “Several years ago Eastbourne Borough Council started the transformation programme that is now bringing us the savings we need to compensate for the loss of government funding. This, in addition to our investment schemes, has helped us save millions.”

The borough council said despite a £1.8m cut in government support, it continues to protect the services that residents rely on.

The budget maintains the Community Grant Scheme with an allocation of more than £300,000 as well as the £10,000 per year for each of the nine wards in the town.