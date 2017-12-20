Council tax increase announced

Eastbourne residents face a rise in their council tax bills next year.

Next year’s budget proposes a 1.97 per cent rise in council tax bringing the bill for a Band D property to £237.51 per year, a rise of 9p per week.

The council says that represents 13 per cent of the council tax bill with the remainder split between East Sussex County Council and police and fire authorities.

Finance bosses at the authority say that in spite of yet another massive cut to the government grant Eastbourne council is managing to retain services that residents rely on. In its draft budget of £13.7million, the council is proposing savings of just over £1million and essential growth of just under £1million which will be funded by income from services, business rates, council tax and the much-reduced government grant.

A spokesperson said, “The council has weathered the financial storm of recent years by transforming the way it delivers services, investing in projects that bring in a good return and merging with Lewes council. The forward-thinking approach has saved millions while continuing to support schemes at a time when other councils have had to cut this support.”