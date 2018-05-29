Council makes decision on future of Langney library

Langney library could be staying in the heart of the community.

The Langney Community Library Group has welcomed the offer from East Sussex County Council to allow them to take over the fixtures and fittings, and stock from the current facility.

However, due to contractual obligations, the Council is unable to allow the existing unit in the Langney Shopping Centre to be taken over for 12 weeks.

In the meantime, the Group will be busy with preparations, setting up the charity and implementing their business plan with the hope of opening in the current unit in August with the support of the Langney Shopping Centre management and local residents.

Cllr Alan Shuttleworth, Chair of the Langney Community Library Group, said, “Whilst we are disappointed there will be a delay before we can open the community library, there is a lot of preparatory work to be done to become a charity and to set up new systems.

“We are also looking to develop the library as a community hub. We are looking for more volunteers to help with the development of the project.”

After the closure of Langney Library, County Councillor Alan Shuttleworth brought together a group of community leaders and residents to develop a business plan to take over the library as a charity and operate as a library and community hub.

This was presented to East Sussex County Council earlier in the month.

The Langney Community Library Group said it was disappointed the community will be without a library for a few weeks but have a lot of work to be getting on with.

They say they have been assured by Langney Shopping Centre that should the current unit become unavailable they will be offered an alternative unit within the shopping centre.

This comes after a long campaign to save a number of libraries across East Sussex was unsuccessful.

Langney, Mayfield, Ore, Pevensey Bay, Polegate, Ringmer, and Willingdon libraries were officially closed on Saturday, May 5, as well as the mobile library services.

To keep updated about the Langney Community Library follow them on Facebook @langneycommunitylib