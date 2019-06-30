Cooden Beach residents furious over noisy seafront ‘rave’

Cooden Beach residents have had their peace disturbed by thumping dance music from a ‘rave’ this weekend.

Police have been called over the seafront party which has reportedly been going on since Saturday morning (June 30) – and is still live and kicking.

Mandy Stephens said of the incident on the beach at Herbrand Walk: “The music has been pounding ALL NIGHT LONG.

“It is so loud now that you cannot sit out in the garden because of the pounding noise and I am a few streets away!”

She said, “Police are aware and there have been multiple complaints I am sure including Cooden Beach Hotel who have paying guests, and probably very little sleep on the hottest night of the year!

“Police are powerless to do anything! The speakers are massive but because they are facing out to the sea that is somehow acceptable?”

She said police informed her nothing could be done and suggested calling environmental health at the council.

James Kimber, owner of The Cooden Beach Hotel, said: “This has been an OUTRAGE.

“We had a wedding last night, how would those who have allowed this to happen feel if it was their family’s big day.

“People sitting on our beach terrace looking forward to relaxing and listening to the waves, windows open at night because of the heat families with young children, the list is endless.

“We called the Police several times to no avail. There are plenty of remote places to hold a rave, this must not be allowed to happen here again.”