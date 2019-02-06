Controversy over beach huts’ future

Eastbourne council has denied it has abandoned plans to install more beach huts on the seafront.

Two are already in place east of the pier and another three had been planned along the promenade.

New Beach Hut on Eastbourne seafront (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170611-111840008

At a meeting of the Eastbourne hotels’ association recently, members were told by council officials that the future of the remaining three “is uncertain due to vandalism and upkeep”.

But a council spokesperson said on Wednesday, “We hope to have another beach hut in place this year and the remaining two completed in 2020.

“The beach terrain presents significant challenges for the groundworks required for each hut location. Individual design solutions are being developed that should allow all five of these incredible installations to take their place on Eastbourne seafront.”

Both the new beach huts opposite Marine Road have been vandalised in recent weeks.