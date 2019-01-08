Concerns over plans for new care home in Eastbourne

Eastbourne residents are largely unimpressed by plans to build a new three and a half storey care home in town.

Developers have unveiled proposals to demolish the house at 282 Kings Drive and build an 85-bedroom facility to provide nursing and specialist dementia care for the elderly.

The current house at the site in Kings Drive, which developers are planning to demolish

But residents have expressed concerns the home will ‘dominate’ the area and put pressure on parking and traffic in the busy road.

Kings Drive Residents’ Scrutiny Group is holding meetings about the plans, with the next taking place this Friday (January 11).

Members Rowland and Helen Cottingham, of Kings Drive, wrote in a newsletter, “It is very close to the house to the left (west) and will really dominate the area.

A birds eye view plan of the new care home

“Many of the trees that currently shield the house from the roads will be removed, particularly along Decoy Drive, where views will be hugely affected.

“There isn’t much time. We intend to organise a residents’ group to object to this, and we need your support if you are as worried as we are.”

Meanwhile, on the Eastbourne Herald Facebook page, the comments flooded in.

Lisa Cornwell wrote, “No way should that lovely home be ripped down to build yet another nursing home! It’s amazing how planning permission is always given for nursing homes when what the town really needs is planning permission granted for affordable/social housing!”

Ollie Brock said, “Leave it alone, can we stop turning everything into a care home. This house looks like the one from Home Alone. Leave it.”

Sue Stevens added, “More traffic in and out on a busy junction? What a good idea!” With Monica Joyce saying it would create ‘more chaos on roads!’

Linda Trevor Hayler said, “Just think where the staff are going to park? Out on the roads. It will be a nightmare all round. No access, roundabout nearby and Ratton school coming out twice a day.”

But some were supportive of the proposal.

Caroline Blackford wrote, “Good idea there isn’t enough special care homes for dementia patients, one day you or someone close will need this place.”

While Alfiena Angel said, “Brilliant. About time we considered our elders.”

And Joe Connelly added, “Got to be a good idea with the ageing population I suppose. A lot more people will end up in a place like this one day.”

The planning application can be viewed online under the reference 181178 and comments can be made until Sunday (January 13).

Kings Drive Residents Scrutiny Group is holding its next meeting at St Mary’s Church Hall in Decoy Drive on Friday (January 11) from 6.30pm.

