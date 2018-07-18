Concerns for missing Eastbourne man who may have travelled to France

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Eastbourne.

Frederick Richards has not made contact with his family since June 23, says Sussex Police.

It is believed he travelled on a ferry from Newhaven to Dieppe, France, on Monday (July 16) and could have travelled across to the Dijion region of France.

The 71-year-old has a canal boat in this area but would normally make contact with his family both prior and during his trip.

He is white, 6ft, of medium build, with short grey hair, a beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jumper, beige cargo trousers, blue trainers and carrying an orange plastic bag.

If you have seen Frederick on his travels, either in the UK or abroad, report it online or call 101 quoting reference 712 of 09/07.