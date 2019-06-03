Concerns for ‘high risk’ missing man from Eastbourne

Police are concerned for a ‘high risk’ missing Eastbourne man.

David Wright, who is described as vulnerable, was reported missing from his home in the town around 1.25pm on Monday, June 3.

The 27-year-old is described as white, about 6ft 2ins, of slim/muscular build, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and red jacket, black North Face jogging bottoms and a black cap, police said.

Anyone who sees David is urged to dial 999. Or, if you have any information about his whereabouts, you can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 576 of 03/06.