‘Concerning’ rise in people jumping from Eastbourne Pier

There has been a “concerning” rise in the number of people trying to jump off Eastbourne Pier, according to the tourist board.

Eastbourne Seafront is reminding people of the dangers of jumping from the landmark after an increase in recent weeks – perhaps due to the hot weather.

Head Lifeguard Ben said, “The problem with jumping off the pier is there are submerged objects and because of the large variations of tide we have, it’s difficult to judge the depth.

“We have unfortunately in the past dealt with serious incidents resulting in injuries and death and would welcome anyone who would like to know the dangers to come and see us on the lifeguarded beach, one beach east of the Wish Tower”

Eastbourne Seafront said, “Parents of Eastbourne please make sure your children know the dangers. The majority of our recent jumpers are teenagers!”

This comes after an 18-year-old died after falling from the pier in May 2017.