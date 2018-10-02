Concern grows after Eastbourne teen goes missing

Police are concerned for a missing teenager from Eastbourne.

Officers say that Chloe Stevenson, also known as Chloe Woodall, was last seen at 3.30pm on Saturday (September 29) at her home. She went to see a friend but hasn’t returned since, she is believed to be in the Eastbourne or Brighton areas.

Chloe Stevenson. Image from Sussex Police SUS-180224-112306001

The 16-year-old is white, 5’5”, slim and with shoulder length straight blonde hair. She was wearing dark blue jeans, a peach flowered top, black bomber jacket, black trainers and large cream bag.

If anyone has seen her please contact police online quoting serial 1352 of 29/9.