Concern for missing woman recently seen in Eastbourne and Brighton

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing Hackney woman, believed to have been seen most recently in Brighton and Eastbourne.

Claudia Perretti, 35, was reported missing from her home in Hackney on Friday (March 29) at 1pm, police said.

A spokesman said: "Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing for anyone who knows of her whereabouts to get in contact with police."

Claudia is described as a white female, 5ft 3ins, with shoulder length dark hair hair, police said.

She usually wears glasses.

She is known to frequent the north London area, but is believed to have been seen most recently in Brighton and Eastbourne, according to police.

Claudia was last spotted wear a brown jacket, scarf, black jeans/leggings and trainers, confirmed police.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the Metropolitan Police West Area Command Unit via 101, quoting serial 3893 of 29/03.

