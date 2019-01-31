Concern for missing teenage girl from Eastbourne

Police are concerned for a missing teenager from Eastbourne.

Chloe Stevenson was last seen at 1pm on Sunday (January 27) at her home, according to police.

The 16-year-old was said to have gone to see a friend but hasn’t returned since.

She is believed to be in the Eastbourne or Brighton areas.

Chloe is described as is white, 5ft 5ins, slim build, with shoulder length straight blonde hair.

She has a pierced nose and pierced lower lip.

She was last seen wearing black trousers, long green coat and black trainers and carrying a grey backpack, said police.

If anyone has seen her contact police online quoting serial 353 of 28/1.