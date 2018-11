Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing Eastbourne man.

Kevin Rowlands, 56, was last seen in Eastbourne around 4.10pm on Saturday, November 3.

He is white, 5ft 8ins, of medium build and with grey shoulder-length straight hair.

Kevin was last seen wearing a grey vest and blue tartan-style trousers.

If anyone sees Kevin or has information on where he could be, please report online or call 101 quoting 1059 of 03/11.

In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999.