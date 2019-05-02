Concern for missing Eastbourne woman

Police say they are very concerned about a missing woman from Eastbourne.

Laura Cheeseman, 29, was last seen on Wednesday (May 1) at her home in Myrtle Road, police said.

Concern was raised and when officers attended her address at 5.40pm she wasn’t there.

PC Luke Stanwick said, “This is totally out of character for Laura as she has never been missing before. She was due to attend an appointment on Thursday but didn’t turn up, which again is unusual.

“We are very concerned for her and would ask anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to make contact with us immediately.”

Laura is described by police as mixed race, around 5ft 9ins, with long curly brown hair with a pierced upper lip, nose and tongue and a number of tattoos on her arms and wrists.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 999 in an emergency quoting serial 989 of 01/05.