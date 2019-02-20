Concern for missing Eastbourne girl who could be in Brighton or Hastings

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a missing teenage girl from Eastbourne.

Megan Slater-McElhill, 15, has been missing from her home since Monday (February 18), according to police.

Officers say she was last seen at 11.40am on Tuesday (February 19) in Brighton and it is thought she may be making her way to Hastings.

She is described as white, 5ft 8ins of medium build, with shoulder-length dark brown hair which may be tied in a loose bun or ponytail.

Police say when last seen she was wearing her hair half tied up, half down, although is also known to wear it in a bun, and was dressed in a grey hooded zip-up jumper and trousers – possibly leggings – and black trainers with white soles.

She wears glasses with a thick black frame and has a black handbag. She may be in the company of a man in his early 20s, said police.

Anyone seeing Megan or knowing of her whereabouts is asked to contact police online or call 101 with details.

If she is perceived to be ill or in danger, call 999 immediately.