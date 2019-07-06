Concern for man missing from Eastbourne

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man who has been staying at an address in Eastbourne.

Shaminder Randhay, 27, has not been seen at the address where he was staying in the town since Wednesday (3 July), police said.

Shaminder, also known as Alex, is described as of South Asian appearance, 6ft 2ins and slim, with short dark hair, but the clothing he was wearing when he left is not known, said police.

He is not believed to have had a car.

Police said: "There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance at this time but concerns have been expressed for his current state of mind.

"Anyone who sees Shaminder in or around Eastbourne, or elsewhere, is asked to contact Sussex Police on 999 quoting serial 502/07."

