Concern for Brighton man missing from Eastbourne hospital

Concern is growing for a man who has gone missing from Eastbourne District General Hospital (DGH).

Police say Joseph Prodger was reported missing at 9.45am on Tuesday (February 26) from the hospital which he left on foot.

The 34-year-old, from Brighton, is described by police as white, 5ft 3ins with short blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing light blue jeans, a grey hooded top and trainers.

If anyone has seen him or knows where he might be, contact police in an emergency on 999, on 101 or online quoting serial 326 of 26/2.