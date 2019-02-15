Computer recycling charity celebrates 25 years of growth

Eastbourne mayor Gill Mattock recently dropped into the Computers for Charities workshop to help celebrate the group’s 25-year milestone.

There she met the volunteers and learnt about the charity’s support to both the local community and further afield.

Computers for Charities recycles and rebuilds computers and other IT equipment and donates the refurbished systems to good causes in both the UK and worldwide.

Chairman and founder Simon Rooksby, said, “The volunteers and myself were absolutely delighted to receive the mayor’s visit. As you can appreciate, and similarly with other organisations operating under the radar, such things provide great encouragement for which we remain very grateful.”

Computers for Charities celebrates 25 years of support to the voluntary sector this year. However this is not just across Sussex - the charity has also been involved with helping out in 106 countries since its inception.

Computers for Charities does not just provide refurbished computers, but covers a wide remit of support and advice to voluntary organisations, schools and faith groups primarily within the sphere of IT and development.

Volunteers help develop courses to aid employment, provide humanitarian aid and of course run the annual Christmas shoebox appeal to benefit children, the elderly and homeless.

Cllr Mattock was impressed with the amount of recycling that was going on in the workshop.

She said, “Computers for Charities is clearly a pioneer organisation, implementing the concept of reuse and recycling well before legislation came into force in 2007. This is a great example to others.”

Other aspects of the charity’s support and range further emphasise this - including the Department for International Development DFID, which cited Computers for Charities’ African education projects as one of the few, that actually works.

Computers for Charities, volunteers are always looking for a challenge, so if you have a project, please get in touch. Visit the website at www.computersforcharities.org