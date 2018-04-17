Community comes together in bid to save Langney Library

People are looking to take over the Langney Library site for a facility run entirely by volunteers and funded by the community.

The group is led by county councillor for the area, Alan Shuttleworth and is supported by the Langney Shopping Centre.

On Thursday (April 19) the group were meeting representatives of East Sussex County Council to put forward a Business Plan to run the library as a local Charity, with volunteer library staff and books largely donated by the public.

Alan Shuttleworth said, “We are determined to keep a library in the heart of the Langney community. It will be entirely run by volunteers and we will raise the finance to cover running costs.

“I’m confident that the local community will respond with volunteers and books. We really appreciate the support of the Shopping Centre owners, and discussions are taking place with East Sussex County Council about the lease of the library unit.”

The group has also received the backing of Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce who recognise the importance of the library to the Langney area.

Christina Ewbank, Chief Executive of the Chamber said, “The Chamber is pleased to offer support to this community project which will provide an important amenity for the Langney area as well as helping to support the prosperity of the businesses operating in the Shopping Centre.”

The Langney Community Library is also receiving help and support from Old Town Independent library.

Kate Daly, Secretary Old Town Library said, “We are delighted to help the volunteer group launch a community library for Langney. We will certainly give them every support to get going.”

If you are interested in supporting the campaign there will be a further planning meeting on Wednesday April 25 in the Langney Shopping Centre. Contact Alan for details and offers of help at councillor.shuttleworth@eastbourne.gov.uk

This comes after the county council took the decision to close a number of East Sussex libraries to save money. Read more about it here.