Community buzzed as new lifesaving machine goes live in Eastbourne

Members of the Heart Beat Campaign celebrated this week as the town’s newest defibrillator was officially launched outside the Bridgemere Centre.

The life-saving device was fitted at the building in Bridgemere Road, and is one of more than 40 which have been installed as part of the campaign or are in the pipeline to go live soon.

The equipment was welcomed by Graeme Bunn, chair of trustees at the Bridgemere Centre, and trustee Chris Chapman.

Also there was Steve Monk, of GM Monk electrical contractors, who has worked to install seven defibrillators across town free of charge, including the PAD outside the Bridgemere Centre.

He explained why the cause is so close to his heart.

“Twenty-five years ago my dad was dancing and he died of a heart attack at the Grand Hotel,” he said, “Defibrillators back then probably weren’t around as much so I’m sure by installing these in as many areas as possible they will come to good use.

“It’s been a very good cause and we have been happy to be included. I’m hoping more can be installed in the local area.”

Also at the launch was the Eastbourne Mayor councillor Pat Hearn, leader of the borough council David Tutt, councillors Alan Shuttleworth, Gill Mattock, and John Ungar, and council worker Harry Williams.

The Eastbourne Heart Beat Campaign – which the Herald is proud to support – is aiming to get as many Public Access Defibrillators (PADs) around town as possible. It was set up by the Eastbourne Defibrillator Partnership which comprises members of Eastbourne Lions, First Response, East Sussex Health Trust, Eatsbourne First Responders, Eastbourne Borough Council and the Eastbourne Herald.

Its vision is to be no more than three minutes away from the lifesaving equipment no matter where you are. The campaign also wants the public to be aware of first aid and confident in using a defibrillator to potentially save someone’s life.

For more information about the Heart Beat Campaign, like @eastbourneheartbeat on Facebook, or email defibrillators@eastbourne.gov.uk or secretaryelionsclub@gmail.com