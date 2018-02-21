Combining Eastbourne history with a trip to the pub......

Are you interested in your heritage, history or archaeology? And do you like to have the occasional trip to a local pub?

That’s the question being asked by staff at Eastbourne council’s Heritage Service who are planning an informal talk at what is believed to be Eastbourne’s oldest pub The Lamb Inn in Old Town on Monday March 5.

Jo Seman at the Heritage Service said, “Why not combine the above and join some of the team from Eastbourne council’s Heritage Service in the lower bar at The Lamb for an informal talk and lively discussion from 7.30pm.

“We want to hear people’s views. In terms of local heritage, what is important to them and what should we be doing to enhance it?

“What is it that people want to hear or see more about? Is heritage really that important in this day and age?

“At the same time we can also discuss whether the heritage of Eastbourne reflects the national picture and what makes our local story so fascinating and why should we care?

“During the course of the evening we can look at some of the projects we have run in the past and proposals for the future - we may even bring an artefact or two along with us to illustrate our stories.

“If anyone has anything they would particularly like to hear about or discuss let us know beforehand or just turn up and see where the conversation takes us.”