Colourful diversity figures brighten up Old Town

Multi-coloured figures commissioned by the Corporation of London to represent diversity in the city for the Lord Mayor’s Show 2018 are the brainchild of Eastbourne cafe owner Jane Lyster.

Each colour represents one of six diversity groups including LGBT, disability and multi-faith and the figures formed a five metre high ‘human’ pyramid carried through the city.

Jane Lyster artist (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180419-104426008

Jane, who owns ‘Cafe and’ in Star Road, placed the figures outside the eatery to highlight the Eastbourne Open House Event and that the café was taking part. Jane said, “It’s been great watching people engage with the figures.”