Collision on Eastbourne seafront

There is heavy traffic along the seafront after a collision this afternoon (February 13).

Police are reportedly directing traffic after the incident in Ramsay Way at its junction with Prince William Parade at around 4pm.

Prince William Parade is reported as partly blocked both ways.

It is not known at this time if anyone has been injured.

Stagecoach Southeast tweeted at 5.11pm, “Accident on Ramsey Way. All South Harbour services are going via Prince William Parade.

“Need Beatty Road? Please use the Loop. Thank you for your patience.”