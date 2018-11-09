Collision on A27 at Hove partially closes road

Police are currently on scene of a reported collision on the A27 at Hangleton, Hove, this morning (November 9).

Road closures are being put in place after the incident on the westbound carriageway at around 7am.

Inspector Mark Evans of Sussex Police said on Twitter at 7.07am, “Currently dealing with incident on A27 @ #Hangleton #Hove on the westbound carriageway. Road closures being put in place so please avoid.”

Traffic reports say one lane is blocked on the A27 from A2038 Devil’s Dyke Road (Patcham) to A293 (Hangleton).

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.