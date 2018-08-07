Emergency services were sent to a collision in Eastbourne town centre this morning (Tuesday).

Officers were called to the crash between a motorcyclist and car in Gildredge Road at about 8.45am, said Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for police said the motorcyclist is reported to have suffered minor injuries.

There are no further details at this stage, they added.

While SECAmb said the motorcyclist has been taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Motorists were advised to avoid this part of the town centre, which was said to be at a standstill for some time.