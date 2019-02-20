There has been a collision in Cross Levels Way, Eastbourne, this afternoon (February 20).

Emergency services are on scene after two vehicles collided in the busy road at around 3.40pm.

Photo by Dan Jessup SUS-190220-161439001

The road is reported as partially blocked both ways after the incident between A2021 Kings Drive and Broadwater Way.

There is heavy traffic in the area.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service (SECAmb) said, “I can confirm we are at the scene of an RTC on Cross Levels Way, Eastbourne.

“The collision was reported to us shortly before 3.40pm and we remain at the scene assessing patients.”

Photos by Dan Jessup.