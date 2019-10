There has been a collision in a busy Eastbourne road this afternoon (Saturday).

Emergency services are on scene and Princes Road is blocked after the incident at about midday at the junction with Ramsay Way.

Serious collision on Eastbourne roundabout

The road is said to be partly closed from Lottbridge Drove (Sovereign Roundabout) to A259 Pevensey Bay Road (Langney roundabout) – according to traffic reports.

It is not known if anyone is hurt at this time.