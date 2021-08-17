Collision between lorry and three cars in Eastbourne
Emergency services were called to a collision between a lorry and three cars in Eastbourne.
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 12:47 pm
According to a police spokesperson, emergency services were called to Royal Parade at around 5.30pm on August 13.
Royal Parade was closed from the junction with St Aubyn’s Road while the incident was dealt with, police say.
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance said crews were called around 5.15pm.
The spokesperson said, “Ambulance crews attended the scene, two patients were assessed and treated before being taken to Conquest Hospital for further treatment.”