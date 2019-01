Emergency services were sent to a collision at the crossroads in Eastbourne Road, Polegate, this morning (January 16).

Two cars reportedly collided at the junction with Wannock Road at about 11.30am.

Emergency services on scene at the crossroads in Eastbourne Road, Polegate, photo by Dan Jessup

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

The road was blocked for some time.

The collision is reported to have caused damage to the traffic lights, which are not working, and police are on scene dealing with traffic.

More to follow.

Photos by Dan Jessup.