College welcomes French students

Sussex Downs College, Eastbourne, welcomed French Beauty Therapy students from Lycée Elisa Lemonnier, Petit-Quevilly, last week.

Following a visit to France by Sussex Downs College Beauty Therapy students last October, ten students from the Elisa Lemonnier beauty school in France, visited Eastbourne to experience British culture and life in the college classroom.

Beauty students 1 SUS-180124-083111001

Janine Reed, Support Team Leader of Hair, Beauty & Complementary Therapies at Sussex Downs College, said: “This was a fantastic cultural visit where the students got to work alongside ours and share knowledge and skills.

“They experienced classes including Indian head massage, facials and hot stone massage.

“One of our students, Christina Franco, was a great Ambassador for the French students, having been one of the students who visited them last October.”

Outside the classroom, the students experienced a makeup demo at Brighton’s M.A.C store, Brighton Pier, Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion and traditional fish ‘n’ chips at Harry Ramsden’s.

The visit was part of the Lefèvre Trust, which offers grants to educational institutions to facilitate reciprocal visits to partner schools in France.

Sussex Downs College is the largest provider of further education (FE) in East Sussex.

It serves 13,000 students from over 60 schools in the area and offers 400 qualifications.

The College is proud to work with local employers to support their training needs and itself employs 900 staff.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Eastbourne Herald by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your (paper title) simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk).